Damaging Hurricane Harvey settles in over southeast Texas

A power generator tips in front of Texas’ CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits ground. (Source: AP) A power generator tips in front of Texas’ CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits ground. (Source: AP)

Hurricane Harvey has settled over southeast Texas, dumping rain and lashing the state’s Gulf Coast with damaging winds.Hurricane Harvey has settled over southeast Texas, dumping rain and lashing the state’s Gulf Coast with damaging winds.

The storm made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. It gradually weakened over the next several hours and by early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said it back to a Category 2 _ still sustaining winds of 110 mph (185 kph) as of 3 a.m.

Early damage reports from Gulf Coast cities included collapsed roofs and walls. One community transported multiple people from a senior living home to the county jail for treatment after a roof caved in. But officials remained largely unable to assess the damage before daylight.

The storm is expected to slow further and flood the area with rain through the middle of next week. The center warned that Harvey could produce life-threatening storm surges along a coastal area of more than 400 miles (643 kilometers).

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App