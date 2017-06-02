Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh later this month

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will arrive in Ladakh later this month on a one-and-a-half month visit, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Ladakh Affairs Chering Dorjey said today. Arrangements are being made for the spiritual leader who is scheduled to arrive in Leh on June 28, Dorjay said. He said arrangements for his visit have been entrusted to the Ladakh Affairs department and “no stone will be left unturned for ensuring his smooth one-and-a-half month stay”.

“The people of the region are eagerly waiting for his visit as his holiness is the ocean of spirituality,” the minister said. He said the Dalai Lama, during his visit, would address gatherings at various places and share his views and experiences with people.

Soon after his arrival, the spiritual leader will be accorded a traditional welcome at Shewatsal Phodrang. He is scheduled to visit Nubra and Zanskar besides other places in Ladakh and will be accompanied by a translator, religious assistants and others, Dorjey said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App