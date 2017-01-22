Latest News
Dalai Lama hopes Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace

The Dalai Lama had said in Mongolia in November that he had "no worries'' about Trump's election as U.S. president and looked forward to meeting him after he took office.

By: AP | New Delhi | Published:January 22, 2017 2:22 pm
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, US-Russia, global peace, Trump-Putin-global peace, US president Donald Trump, Trump inauguration, world news, Indian Express The Dalai Lama (AP Photo)

The Dalai Lama says that he hopes that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace. The exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists said the world needed leaders with compassion.  He spoke Saturday at a program in New Delhi organized by the women’s chapter of an industry group, according to the press statement.

Trump’s inauguration took place Friday.

