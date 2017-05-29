Cyclone Mora to intensify in next 24 hours, heavy rains expected in Bangladesh, Northeast India, Myanmar

Cyclone Mora is expected to make a fall in the next 24 hours, (For representation only) Cyclone Mora is expected to make a fall in the next 24 hours, (For representation only)

A tropical cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal is set to hit Bangladesh and Myanmar. A deep depression, Mora has now become a cyclonic storm and is expected to hit Bangladesh coast in the next 24 hours. The storm that has brought devastation in Sri Lanka and claimed the lives of at-least 164 people, now centers within 500 km of Bangladesh coast.

Meterologist Aftab Uddin from Bangladesh, told the Dhaka Tribune: “The probable cyclone might hit the Chittagong coast by Tuesday noon.” Skymet Weather has predicted that, cyclone Mora will continue on north-northeastwards track and move over Bangladesh coast between 91 degree East and 92 degree East near Chittagong by May 30.

Wind and Rainfall

Damaging wind blows and coastal flooding are most likely to occur on Monday or Tuesday along the coastlines of eastern Bangladesh and western Myanmar as the cyclone comes closer. Heavy rainfall is also expected in northeast India and Odisha. Parts of West Bengal including Kolkata will also receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kilometers of the deep depression center is about 50-60 kilometers per hour.

“Rainfall over 150 mm (6 inches) and flooding will be major concerns for Bangladesh,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said. “The strength of the damaging winds will be dependent on the strength of the storm at landfall, but wind gusts past 125 km/h (78 mph) appear likely late Monday and Tuesday,” he added.

Rainfall exceeding 12 inches is also expected in some parts of mountainous terrain. As a result, mudslides and flash flooding can be a problem in some parts where the depression centers. Torrential rainfall may also take place in Gauwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh as the storm moves northward. Water levels in Padma and Brahamaputra rivers may rise dangerously.

Sea Condition

Sea conditions will remain very rough near the system. The meteorological department has advised fishermen and tourists along the coast to remain indoors till further notice. Those out on sea are advised to take shelter immediately. People are also advised not to panic and evacuate if they see any warning signs like slanting trees or muddy water along mountains.

