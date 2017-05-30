Cyclone Mora makes landfall along Bangladesh coast, heavy rainfall expected in Northeast India

Boats at sea before Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh coast (AP photo) Boats at sea before Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh coast (AP photo)

The cyclonic storm Mora made by the depression in east central Bay of Bengal has made landfall in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the storm hit the coast between Cox’s Bazar and the port of Chittagong at 6.00 am (local time).

The storm hit Bangladesh with gusty winds traveling up to 117 kilometers per hour. Bangladesh authorities had issued a warning on Monday to those living near the coastal areas to evacuate as the cyclone is expected to intensify. Reportedly, 3,00,000 people have already been shifted to cyclone shelters.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued in Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Northeast India. Earlier this week, over a hundred and fifty people lost their lives in Sri Lanka due to the cyclone. More details are awaited.

