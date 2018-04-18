Crude bomb explodes near Indian facility in Nepal

A crude bomb went off outside an Indian government relief office in Nepal, causing minor damage but no injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Tuesday, “A minor explosion took place along the rear boundary wall of the Camp Office of Embassy of India at Biratnagar, Nepal at about 2015 hrs on 16 April 2018. No one has been injured in the incident. Our Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with Government of Nepal. The security authorities in Nepal are investigating the matter.”

The blast happened in Biratnagar town, near the Indian border, 200 km southeast of the capital, Kathmandu, late on Monday, police official Tilak Shrestha told Reuters.

A wall of the Indian compound, set up to coordinate movement of vehicles in the border area after widespread floods in 2008 closed the main road, was damaged, said Seshnarayan Paudel, a senior district official.

“The incident took place at night and there was no one inside the office,” Paudel said.

No one claimed responsibility and the motive was not known, he said.

Army spokesman Colonel Vijay Thapa said the blast was caused by a crude bomb made in a pressure cooker.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App