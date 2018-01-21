World Economic Forum preps for Modi mantra with tastes of India, twists of yoga

The participation of developing countries in this year’s World Economic Forum gathering is quintessential as the forum focuses on “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”- which happens to be the theme of the forum gathering at Davos. (Photo: AP) The participation of developing countries in this year’s World Economic Forum gathering is quintessential as the forum focuses on “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”- which happens to be the theme of the forum gathering at Davos. (Photo: AP)

With exquisite Indian cuisines on the platter and live yoga sessions to showcase India’s signature forte in health and wellness, the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) will kick off in the alpine Swiss resort of Davos on Monday. PM Narendra Modi who will participate in the grand gathering of the rich and powerful from across the globe is expected to project India as a growth engine for the world economy.

The participation of developing countries in this year’s World Economic Forum gathering is quintessential as the forum focuses on “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”- which happens to be the theme of the forum gathering at Davos. The forum shall be attended by more than 3,000 world leaders from the diverse segments of business, art, academia, politics and civil society. Most importantly, the Indian contingent in this year’s forum is the largest ever with more than 130 participants on the list. PM Modi will be accompanied by six union ministers — Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, M J Akbar and Jitendra Singh.

The chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab shall declare the summit to commence on Monday evening with a welcome address on the forum’s theme. The address shall be followed by the ceremonial honours to Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and noted musician Elton John with the annual ‘Crystal Awards’ for their respective contribution towards improving the state of the world.

Among the world leaders, US President Donald Trump shall register his presence to deliver the concluding address. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also expected to be in Davos, but Indian officials have stated that no meeting is planned between PM Abbasi and his Indian counterpart.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the other dignitories attending this year’s WEF.

