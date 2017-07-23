Crane collapse kills seven, injures two in southern Chinese city

Latest News
A crane leaned and collapsed on a construction site of a major infrastructure company in southern China, killing seven people and injuring two, authorities said Sunday. The collapse occurred late Saturday at the construction site for the southern headquarters of the state-owned China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. in the city of Guangzhou, said the city’s Haizhu district. Investigators were looking into how it happened, the district said in an online statement.

The company could not be reached for comment Sunday. The district said the two injured were in stable condition. Although there has been improvement in recent years, work safety remains a major concern in China where regulations are often ignored partly because of casual attitudes and partly because of corruption.

