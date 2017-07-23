Latest News
Crane collapse kills 7, injures 2 in southern Chinese city

The city's Haizhu district says investigators are looking into how it happened. The company could not be reached for comment today. Work safety is a major concern in China where safety regulations are often ignored. The district says the two injured are in stable condition.

By: AP | Beijijng | Updated: July 23, 2017 8:33 am
The crane collapsed yesterday at the construction site for the southern headquarters of the state-owned China Communications Construction Company Limited, which builds infrastructure and provides urban development.
