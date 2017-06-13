COVFEFE Act proposes to preserve President Donald Trump’s tweets

While the President can delete his tweets now, the law would explicitly bar him from doing so. He has deleted his tweets in the past due to spelling errors. While the President can delete his tweets now, the law would explicitly bar him from doing so. He has deleted his tweets in the past due to spelling errors.

US President Donald Trump’s “covfefe” typo could be preserved as a official Presidential record if a Democrat lawmaker’s proposed COVFEFE Act becomes a law. All of Trump’s tweets would be preserved under the Act, if it comes into force, including the typo or calling James Comey a “leaker”.

Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois Monday introduced the “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement” Act — an expansion of the word covfefe itself — which proposes to amend the Presidential Records Act, mandating the National Archives to store presidential tweets and other social media interactions.

“If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference,” Quigley, a member of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement. “Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post.”

While the President can delete his tweets now, the law would explicitly bar him from doing so. He has deleted several of his tweets in the past owing to errors in spelling.

The Act will be significant in light of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s statement last week, stating that Trump’s tweets “are considered official statements by the president of the United States.” The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.

Trump, who has more than 32 million followers on Twitter for his personal handle @realDonaldTrump, has been actively using the platform to target his detractors, especially the American media. Trump had famously sent a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on May 31 that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe…” The message remained on the internet for hours, spurring a wave of speculation about what Trump had intended to say.

A day after he deleted the post, Trump again tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”??? Enjoy!”

When asked at a news briefing whether people should be concerned about the covfefe tweet, Spicer said, “no” and added, “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

