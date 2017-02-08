Court questions whether President Trump’s travel ban anti-Muslim  

An US appeals court has questioned whether President Donald Trump’s travel ban discriminates against Muslims, a media report said on Wednesday. Judge Richard Clifton asked whether it could be discriminatory if it affected only 15 per cent of the world’s Muslims, the BBC reported. Clifton is one of three judges on the appeals court in San Francisco, which will make its ruling later this week.

There was an hour of oral arguments from both sides on Tuesday. Whatever the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals decides, the case would probably end up in the Supreme Court. Trump’s executive order temporarily banned entry for all refugees and visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries, until it was halted last week.