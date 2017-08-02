Court documents show man could get $7 million from slain grandfather

Court documents show a man suspected in 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than million from his estate. (Representational Image) Court documents show a man suspected in 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than million from his estate. (Representational Image)

Court documents show a man suspected in 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather could get more than $7 million from his estate. The Hartford Courant reports an accounting of John Chakalos’ finances filed in New Hampshire indicates his estate has a balance of nearly $29 million. Chakalos was found fatally shot at his Windsor, Connecticut home.

His grandson, Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, was a suspect, but was never charged. Chakalos’ will called for Carman’s mother, Linda Carman, to get a portion of his estate. Linda Carman was lost at sea near Rhode Island in 2016 after a boat carrying her and her son sank. She’s presumed dead. Nathan Carman’s family filed a lawsuit on July, accusing him of killing his grandfather to collect the inheritance. Carman has denied any involvement.

