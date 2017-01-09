Could Ashley J Tellis be the new US ambassador to India?

Ashley J Tellis at St Xavier’s College. (Youtube) Ashley J Tellis at St Xavier’s College. (Youtube)

As US President-elect Donald Trump gets ready to be inaugurated on January 20, US Ambassador to India Richard Verma, a political employee of Barack Obama administration, is to demit his office. In an opinion piece written by Josh Roglin for The Washington Post, the author said that Trump is looking to increase its presence in the Asian region. Roglin said that in a bid to boost ties with Asia, Trump administration is fast tracking its appointments in the region, and former Washington official and renowned India expert Ashley J Tellis could be on the verge to become the new ambassador to India.

Who is Ashley J Tellis?

A graduate from University of Bombay, Tellis has held several key strategic position in the US government, including Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the National Security Council for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia, senior adviser to the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, and senior adviser to the US Ambassador to India. Having grown up in India, Tellis was one of the key figures who was intimately involved in negotiating the civil nuclear agreement between the two nations.

Watch | Ashley J Tellis on Can India Become A Leading Power?

The author of several books including India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture Strategic Asia 2016-2017: Understanding Strategic Cultures in the Asia-Pacific and Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform (2014), Tellis is currently a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Holding Post-graduation and Doctorate degrees from The University of Chicago, he is known for specialising in areas of international security, defense and Asian strategic issues.

Ashley J Tellis on Indo-US relations: Indian government needs to amend its liability law on nuclear industry

India, in recent months, has looked to push its agenda to be included in Nuclear Supplier’s Group (NSG). In an interview to Live Mint this September, Tellis said that that to have a dynamic nuclear energy sector, Indian government needs to amend its liability law in order to protect its own domestic nuclear industry and suppliers, for their own benefit. Talking about Indo-US relations, Tellis said that the trade relations between the two nations is the biggest weakness. On US ties with Pakistan, Tellis claimed that US is no longer worried about upsetting Pakistan and is keen to form deep ties with India.

Ashley J tellis on Donald Trump: “Trump is incredibly erratic in the way he approaches the world”

Tellis in the same interview described Trump as “erratic” and said that it is impossible to predict what directions Indo-US relations can take under President Donald Trump. “Hopefully, the US will not ever enjoy a Trump presidency… it is simply impossible to predict what a President Trump would mean for US-India relations or for that matter any other issue. Trump is incredibly erratic in the way he approaches the world and that seems to be his distinctive personality trait.” Tellis went on to say that the billionaire is not well informed about policy issues and asserted that US-India issues might not be on his priority list.

As Trump might be looking to replace Verma with Tellis, it would be interesting to see whether the expert would be keen on taking the job under his administration considering his views on the Republican.

