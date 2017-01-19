Constructive US, Russia relationship in world’s best interest: Top quotes from Barack Obama final White House briefing

US President Barack Obama (File Photo) US President Barack Obama (File Photo)

US President Barack Obama onWednesday addressed his last press conference as the President of the United States. Addressing the nation, the outgoing president relations with Russia, Obama said that constructive relations between the nations is in the best interests of United States as well as the world. Obama said that the country needs to continue working for human and women rights.

Watch | President Obama Holds his Final Press Conference

Obama also addressed the commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence, saying that he believes the justice has been served in the case but stressed that leaking classified documents will bound to have consequences. Obama also talked about Israel-Palestine relations and stressed that the two nations need to have a discussion on how to resolve the issue. In the press conference, the outgoing President also talked on various issues ranging from the importance of freedom of press, improvement LGBT rights and the need to do away with racial bias.

Here are the top quotes from Obama’s speech:

* A free press is essential to democracy. You (the press) made sure that we are accountable to people to sent us here.”

* Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence…[do not think] leaking classified info goes unpunished.

* Constructive relationship with Russia is in the better interests of both US and the world

* It is important for the US to be on the right side’ of international human rights issues

* The US has to stand up against…big countries going around and bully[ing] and invad[ing] other countries.

* I continue to worry about Israel/Palestine issue. I don’t see how the conflict will resolve. Israeli and Palestinian voters need to realize [a window for peace] may be passing.

* ‘I could not be prouder’ of the gains LGBTQ+ movement has made in the last decade.

* We killed it in the Olympics in Brazil… Because of diversity between people we excel in sports.

* I worry about inequality. If we are not invested in making sure everyone plays a role in the economy… the economy won’t grow as fast. It would lead to further separation among Americans.

* ‘We have to examine the flood of endless money that goes into our politics…which is unhealthy.

* ‘At my core I think we’re going to be okay. We just have to fight for it, & work for it, & not take it for granted.

