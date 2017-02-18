Congressional Ahmadiyya Muslim Caucus re-launched in US

Photo from Ahmadiya Muslim conference in 2015 (Representational) Photo from Ahmadiya Muslim conference in 2015 (Representational)

Two US lawmakers have re-launched Congressional Ahmadiyya Muslim Caucus in a bid to highlight religious and human rights abuses suffered by the minority community across the world, including Pakistan. Democratic Congressman from California Jackie Speier and Republican Pete King from New York are its two Co-Chairs.

The Congressional Ahmadiyya Muslim Caucus was first formed in 2014 to highlight the religious and human rights abuses regularly suffered by the members of the Ahmadi community across the world.

It was launched in the presence of over 100 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who had gathered for their 7th Annual ‘Day on the Hill’ to launch the Congressional Ahmadiyya Muslim Caucus for the 115th Congress.

“As co-chairs of the Congressional Ahmadiyya Muslim Caucus, we commend the efforts of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the United States for spreading Islam’s true teachings of moderation and restraint with compassion, patience, and prayers in the face of bitter opposition,” Speier and King said in a joint statement.

“Under the 1974 Constitution, Ahmadi Muslims are considered non-Muslim and in 1984 Pakistan enacted the so-called ‘blasphemy laws’ that target Ahmadi Muslims,” they said, adding that Ahmadis account for almost 40 per cent of all arrests under the blasphemy laws.