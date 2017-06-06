Latest News
Congo faces UN deadline of June 8 for human rights probe

"The already dire situation in the Kasai provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to deteriorate, spreading to other provinces and across the border with Angola," said Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published:June 6, 2017 4:45 pm
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein attends the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Congo has two days to heed UN calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.

“The already dire situation in the Kasai provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to deteriorate, spreading to other provinces and across the border with Angola,” Zeid told the UN Human Rights Council.

“Unless I receive appropriate responses from the Government regarding a joint investigation by 8 June, I will insist on the creation of an international investigative mechanism for the Kasais.”

