Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 39

A commuter train is seen crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station, Spain July 28, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Felix Rios /via REUTERS) A commuter train is seen crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station, Spain July 28, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Felix Rios /via REUTERS)

A commuter train crashed into a buffer in Barcelona’s Francia terminus on Friday morning, injuring at least 39 people, one of them seriously, emergency services said on Friday. The force of the crash crumpled the front of the train against the buffer and detached a sheet of metal.

Nineteen of the injured, including the driver, were taken to hospital, emergency services said, while medics treated others on stretchers on the platform. They had previously given the number of injured as 48.

Many of the passengers were already standing, ready to get off, when the train crashed, the newspaper La Vanguardia reported.

Injured passengers are attended to on the platform of a train station in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 28, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) Injured passengers are attended to on the platform of a train station in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 28, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

The train was coming from the village of Sant Vicenc de Calders in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service, emergency services said. The state-run railway company Adif said an investigation had been opened.

