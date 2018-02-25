Xi Jinping to stay beyond 2022? Communist Party of China proposes to lift two-year limit on Presidential term

Chinese President Xi Jinping at an event in China. (file photo/AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping at an event in China. (file photo/AP)

In a major development that could pave the way for a record third term for President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China Central Committee proposed to remove from the Consitution a law that forbids the country’s president and vice-president from serving more than two consecutive terms in office.

Incumbent President Xi Jinping began his second five-year term last year. The move is likely to pave the way paving the way for Xi Jinping to stay on beyond 2022.

The proposal was made public on Sunday, state-owned media Xinhua reported.

The committee also proposed to add Xi Jinping’s “Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” to China’s Constitution.

The proposals are expected to to be endorsed by the Plenum of the party which will be held tomorrow.

Xi Jinping, regarded as China’s most powerful leader in recent times, is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. He was re-elected to the post in 2017. Xi, 64, was elected as the head of the Party and President in 2013 and later took over as head of the military.

In 2016, the CPC officially gave him the title of “core” leader.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd