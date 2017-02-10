Committed to counter militant groups in Pakistan: Bajwa

Latest News
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis expressed appreciation for the Pakistan military's recent support for efforts to defeat ISIS-Khorasan Province.

Pakistan is committed to counter all militant groups operating in its territory, the country’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis during a telephonic conversation. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of bilateral military relationship during their first telephonic conversation, the Pentagon said. “Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to counter all militant groups operating in its territory,” Pentagon Spokesman Capt Jeff Davis said.

“Mattis recognised the significant sacrifices the Pakistan military has made in the Federally administered tribal areas, and expressed appreciation for the Pakistan military’s recent support for efforts to defeat ISIS-Khorasan Province,” he said.

“Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral military-to-military relationship, and highlighted the importance of continuing to work together on counterterrorism and regional stability,” Davis said.

