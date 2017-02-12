Colombian president asks Donald Trump to support peace deal in call

The request came in a 25-minute phone call Saturday between Trump and President Juan Manuel Santos, the first between the two leaders since the Republican president took office. (Representational Image) The request came in a 25-minute phone call Saturday between Trump and President Juan Manuel Santos, the first between the two leaders since the Republican president took office. (Representational Image)

Colombia’s president is asking for Donald Trump’s support in approving U.S. funding to back the country’s peace deal with leftist rebels. The request came in a 25-minute phone call Saturday between Trump and President Juan Manuel Santos, the first between the two leaders since the Republican president took office.

The Obama administration laid out a plan of $450 million in assistance this year to support peace with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

But Congress has yet to approve the funds and some conservative U.S. lawmakers are pushing for bigger concessions from the FARC.

According to Santos’ aides, Trump said he was interested in continuing support for Colombia. The U.S. president also invited last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner to the White House in a future, undisclosed date, aides said.