Colombia anti-graft head held on US warrant: attorney

Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivero (Office of the Colombian Attorney General) Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivero (Office of the Colombian Attorney General)

The head of Colombia’s anti-corruption prosecution service was himself arrested to face graft charges in the United States, the Colombian attorney general has said. Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivero, head of the national anti-corruption department, was arrested under an order transmitted by Interpol, Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US Justice Department said in a statement that Moreno, 35, is charged in Florida with “conspiracy to launder money with the intent to promote foreign bribery.”

It said he is accused of meeting in Florida with a defendant from whom he sought tens of thousands of dollars in bribes. In return he allegedly offered to help spare the defendant a judicial investigation. Martinez said extradition proceedings would be launched against Moreno and a codefendant in the coming days.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App