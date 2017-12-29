‘Cold’ East Coast could use a little bit of ‘good old global warming’, tweets Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s tweet is the latest in a series of earlier tweets that link the temperature in any one particular place to the existence of global warming. Donald Trump’s tweet is the latest in a series of earlier tweets that link the temperature in any one particular place to the existence of global warming.

As cities on the East coast of the United States of America continue to being subjected to frigid weather, President Donald Trump on Friday said that America could benefit a ‘little bit of good old global warming’.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump said in a tweet. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” he added.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Parts of the East Coast are bracing for record-breaking New Year’s Eve temperatures. New York City, for example, is forecast to experience its coldest New Year’s temperatures since the 1960s.

However, the latter part of Trump’s tweet seems to be alluding to the Paris Agreement, a pact that he pulled the US out from in a move the President said would prioritise American economic interests.



“It’s freezing and snowing in New York — we need global warming,” Trump had tweeted in 2012. A year later, he said, “Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee – I’m in Los Angeles and it’s freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!”

As a presidential candidate, Trump put his views on climate change at the forefront. “Well, I think the climate change is just a very, very expensive form of tax,” he had said in 2016.

“A lot of people are making a lot of money. I know much about climate change. I’d be — received environmental awards. And I often joke that this is done for the benefit of China. Obviously, I joke. But this is done for the benefit of China, because China does not do anything to help climate change,” he had added.

