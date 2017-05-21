Co-founder of Twitter says his social media platform’s role in Donald Trump’s rise is “a very bad thing”

Latest News
Evan Williams also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.

By: AP | San Francisco | Published:May 21, 2017 9:49 am
Evan Williams was a former Chairman and CEO of Twitter.

A co-founder of Twitter says he’s sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested. In an interview with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter’s role in Trump’s populist rise is “a very bad thing.”

The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land. When confronted with that notion, Williams said: “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.

Williams also says he was wrong thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.

  1. R
    Rohit
    May 21, 2017 at 10:07 am
    Very thoughtful comment! The same is no less true in the case of our country where extremists have not only hijacked the agenda but they are the ones who are setting it up.
    Reply

