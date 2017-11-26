Now, CNN International in Donald Trump’s crosshairs

Donald Trump has been critical of several mainstream US media outlets, including The New York Times (NYT), CNN and The Washington Post. REUTERS Donald Trump has been critical of several mainstream US media outlets, including The New York Times (NYT), CNN and The Washington Post. REUTERS

Lambasting global media channel CNN International, US President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter alleging that it does not portray the correct picture of his administration but only provides “fake news” outside the US. CNN International is the global broadcast wing of US media organisation, CNN.

In a tweet, Trump said, “.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the US, CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!” Trump has been critical of several mainstream US media outlets, including The New York Times (NYT), CNN and The Washington Post.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Following his tweet, the CNN was quick to respond. “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the US to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news,” the public relations account of the channel tweeted.

Several of CNN’s top journalists came to the defence of their colleagues in their international wing. “Thinking about @cnni and my brave and hard-working colleagues there who cover famines and wars and politics and terrorism and everything else. Amazing men and women, thank you for your continued excellence,” tweeted Jake Tapper, a popular CNN anchor.

“@realDonaldTrump My @CNNi & @CNN colleagues regularly risk their lives in #Syria #Iraq #Afghanistan #Niger and beyond, following US Troops into war-zones, chronicling natural disasters, holding dictators to account & profiling everyday heroes,” tweeted Jon Sciutto, CNN’s national security correspondent.

