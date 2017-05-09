Cleric from Ahmaddiya community attacked in Bangladesh

One of the three attackers was nabbed by the local people and handed over to the police. (Source: AP Photo) One of the three attackers was nabbed by the local people and handed over to the police. (Source: AP Photo)

Three men armed with cleavers stormed a mosque in Bangladesh and attacked a 35-year-old cleric from the minority Ahmaddiya community, critically injuring him, police said on Tuesday.

Imam Mostafizur Rahman from Khanpur mosque in Ishwarganj area was hacked by the assailants indiscriminately with sharp weapons inside the mosque after the end of evening prayers yesterday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Rahman was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police was quoted as saying by the report.

One of the three attackers was nabbed by the local people and handed over to the police. The two others attackers managed to flee the scene.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, police added.

However, Ahmaddiya community has come under similar attacks over the last few decades by neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terror group in the country.

Earlier, members of militant group neo-JMB carried out a suicide attack on an Ahmadiyya mosque in Baghmara region on December 25, 2015. Ten devotees were injured in the bomb attack.

The Ahmadiyya community people are termed anti-Islamic by Islamist groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. Hefazat urged the government to ban Ahmadiyyas in its 13-point demands placed in 2013.

Bangladesh has seen several violent incidents in recent months, including attacks on foreigners and secular bloggers claimed by the IS, although the government says the attacks have been carried out by local Islamist radical groups.

