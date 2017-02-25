Civil liberties lawyers: Trump travel ban list incomplete

People hold signs at a rally in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People hold signs at a rally in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Government and civil liberties lawyers are sparring over a list of people detained or processed under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorneys with American Civil Liberties Union and other groups told a judge in New York City on Friday that the government’s list of 746 travelers who were processed before the ban was halted is incomplete.

Justice Department lawyers say the “vast majority” of people on the list were ultimately let into the country. They agreed to narrow it down to those who were turned away in an effort to locate them and allow them to return. US District Judge Carol Bagley Amon had ordered the government to produce the list in one of the legal battles over Trump’s ban of refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.