CISF contingent flagged off for UN mission to Haiti 

A 140-member squad of paramilitary CISF on Friday was flagged off for rendering United Nations (UN) mandated security duties in the Caribbean island of Haiti. The contingent will render civil police duties and assist local police under the umbrella of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH). The squad has undergone training in weapon handling, crowd control and tackling of hostage situation among other security tasks. The team was given a ceremonial send-off after inspection by CISF Director General O P Singh from the forces’ camp in New Delhi.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deputed on this UN mission since 2008 and this will be the ninth contingent of the force to that country. “The major responsibilities of this contingent will be protection of civilians under imminent threat of physical violence and to protect United Nations personnel, facilities, installations and equipments,” CISF spokesperson Deputy Commandant Manjit Singh said. The CISF is tasked to secure 59 civil airports and other critical infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain of the country.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now