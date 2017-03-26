Cincinnati nightclub shooting: At least 1 killed, 13 injured

At least one person was killed and 13 were injured in a shooting incident at a nightclub in Cincinnati, NBC Connecticut reported. The shooting took place at around 2 am on Sunday morning inside the Cameo Nightclub, located on Kellogg Avenue in Linwood, according to new channel WLWT5. The suspect is reportedly at large and police teams are out to nab the shooter. The motive behind the shooting is still not clear. The extent of the injuries suffered by those shot inside the club is unknown.

In a similar incident on Saturday, a man shot two people on a bus in Las Vegas. The man killed one and injured another in the shooting. He surrendered after a lenghty standoff that saw tactical response teams surround the bus.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now