Christopher Wray takes over as new FBI Director

Christopher Wray on Thursday was sworn in as the new FBI Director, succeeding James Comey who was fired unceremoniously by President Donald Trump. Wray, 50, previously worked as the US Assistant Attorney for the Criminal Division. He was sworn in by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. On Wednesday, his appointment was confirmed by the US Senate which voted 92-5 in his favour.

“It is the honour of a lifetime to serve as Director. I long ago grew to know and admire the FBI from my earliest days as a line prosecutor to my years as assistant attorney general,” Wray said in a statement after being sworn in.

“I am excited, humbled and grateful, therefore, to have this chance to work side-by-side again with these fine professionals for the good of the country and the cause of justice,” he said.

In a statement, Sessions praised Wray’s “spirit” and “strength of character,” saying: “I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm.”

“I congratulate him for being overwhelmingly confirmed to that post and look forward to working with him every day to keep America safe,” he said.

As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals, Sessions said.

FBI directors are approved by the Senate to serve for 10 years, but the president has unilateral authority to fire them at any time.

