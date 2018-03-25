Presents Latest News
Chinese warns against ‘trade war,’ appeals for cooperation

As Donald Trump pledged to increase tariffs on the import of aluminium and steel, especially from China Beijing has also reacted sharply to the decision.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: March 25, 2018 9:06 am
Xi warns Taiwan will face 'punishment of history' Beijing released a list of US goods it said might be hit by higher tariffs. (Source: Reuters)
A top Chinese official has warned a “trade war” would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing’s possible next move in a spiralling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology.

Speaking to global business leaders at an economic forum, Vice Premier Han Zheng appealed Sunday for cooperation to make economic globalization “beneficial for all.” Han says, “a trade war serves the interests of none. It will only lead to serious consequences and negative impact.”

Han didn’t mention Trump by name but other Chinese officials have said Beijing is ready to defend its interests after the U.S. president approved possible higher tariffs on Chinese goods in a dispute over its technology policy. Beijing released a list of US goods it said might be hit by higher tariffs.

