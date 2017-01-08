Chinese vessels patrols in disputed islands at East China Sea

China and Japan have a long-running dispute over ownership of a group of islands known in Japan as the Senkaku and China as the Diaoyu, located in East China Sea. (Source: REUTERS/Kyodo/File Photo) China and Japan have a long-running dispute over ownership of a group of islands known in Japan as the Senkaku and China as the Diaoyu, located in East China Sea. (Source: REUTERS/Kyodo/File Photo)

Chinese Coast Guard vessels on Sunday patrolled the disputed waters of the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, a move certain to rile up Japan. Three China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels conducted a patrol in the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands, Xinhua news agency reported. Japan calls the islands Senkaku.

China conducts such patrols on a regular basis, the State Oceanic Administration said. Tensions have been rising between traditional foes China and Japan since 2012 over the disputed islands in the East China Sea. Over the years, China has become increasingly aggressive in seas, asserting its claims over the South China Sea and patrolling its ships in Indian Ocean and East China Sea. Recently, its only aircraft carrier — flanked by warships — sailed into the contested South China Sea.