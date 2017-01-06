Chinese submarine in Karachi waters may be spying on Indian warships: Report

Satellite image of the submarine posted by @rajfortseven. Satellite image of the submarine posted by @rajfortseven.

A Chinese nuclear submarine has been placed at Karachi since last year, NDTV reported on Friday. It later confirmed its presence by citing top sources in the Indian Navy who said the submarine belongs to the latest and most advanced class built by China. The news outlet said the ‘Type 093 Shang’ submarine may be closely observing and analysing movements of Indian warships as China competes with India to dominate the vast Indian ocean.

The nuclear power submarines do not require their reactors to be refilled and hence can be powered for longer duration, sometimes even making them difficult to track. They are also armed with torpedoes and cruise missiles.

The other image posted by @rajfortyseven. The other image posted by @rajfortyseven.

As cited by NDTV, the image of the submarine was first found by a satellite imagery expert who goes by the Twitter handle @rajfortyseven. The image can also be accessed on Google Earth, available from the images in May 2016. He also tweeted about a possibility of a Navy coop. “#China #PLAN #Pakistan #Navy undersea coop 2016: Two subs visiting #Karachi on sat imagery #Type91SSN (5/20) & #Type39SSK (10/3) with tenders (sic),” he said.

The submarine passing through Singapore as seen in the image taken by Vietnamese journalist Duan Dang. (Twitter.com/@duandang) The submarine passing through Singapore as seen in the image taken by Vietnamese journalist Duan Dang. (Twitter.com/@duandang)

Duam Dang, a Vietnamese journalist also captured the image of the submarine while it was reportedly returning to Chinese waters a month after in June 2016. The image was taken while it was passing through the Malacca Straits off the coast of Singapore.

