Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend world party dialogue

President Xi Jinping will attend an upcoming dialogue between the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and over 200 political parties from across the world. Xi, who has been re-elected as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee for a second time, will deliver a keynote speech at the dialogue’s opening ceremony, Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee said.

Xi, who has emerged as the most powerful Chinese leader in recent times, was conferred a second five-year term by the CPC at its Congress last month. For the second consecutive term, Xi heads the party, the presidency, and the military.

Leaders from over 200 parties and political organisations in more than 120 countries have registered for the meeting, which is scheduled to run from November 30 to December 3, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. During the event, the CPC will also hold routine discussions with political parties from Africa, Central Asia and the US, the report said.

CPC, which has been in power in China since 1947, has established friendly relations with all leading political parties in different countries, including India.

