Chinese navy flotilla conduct training exercises in Indian Ocean

Four days after three Chinese warships wrapped up its training exercises in the disputed South China Sea, a flotilla of Chinese warships, carried out a high-seas training at east Indian Ocean, according to Xinhua news agency. In a post on Twitter, the Chinese news agency on Tuesday wrote “Chinese #navy flotilla carries out high-seas training in east #IndianOcean” along with images of the training exercises.

Xinhua news agency confirmed to Reuters earlier this week that a flotilla of warships, including a destroyer that can launch guided missiles, was on its way to eastern Indian Ocean and the Western Pacific after completing its training drills at South China Sea. The training included sudden attack drills and had been carried out successfully in poor sea conditions, Xinhua said.

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, earlier this month, also tested its weapons in the disputed South China sea region which has unnerved its neighbours. A military affairs expert Yin Zhuo, in an interview to Chinese media, described regular exercise by Chinese navy in high seas as an “unchangeable trend. Zhuo also added that Chinese naval capacities is not sufficient enough to fulfill its agenda in open waters.

