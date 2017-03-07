Chinese paper urges India to back China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, links POK with Taiwan

The article state that the CPEC project is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan and improve the lives of people, adding that the Chinese investment in infrastructure and construction won’t affect the situation in Kashmir. (Representational) The article state that the CPEC project is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan and improve the lives of people, adding that the Chinese investment in infrastructure and construction won’t affect the situation in Kashmir. (Representational)

China’s state-run newspaper urged India to adopt a softer stance towards the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that India’s policy towards the project should be ”more pragmatic and flexible”. In an article that appeared in the Gobal Times, the paper equated Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Taiwan. It argued that India should not object to the CPEC despite it running through PoK as China backs business links between Taiwan and India.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) won’t affect the Status quo of Kashmir dispute” since China had always maintained that only India and Pakistan should resolve the issue, said the article.

The article further states that the project is an economic plan aimed at connecting China and Pakistan and advance Pakistan’s economy and improve the lives of its people, adding that the Chinese investment in infrastructure and construction won’t affect the situation in Kashmir.

“Just like the Taiwan question, Beijing doesn’t object any economic links between Taiwan and other countries including India because economic activities won’t alter China’s sovereignty over the island,” said the article.

“The CPEC, however, will boost the economic development in the region, bringing jobs and improving the quality of life,” the paper said, adding if India wishes the project could be extended to Jammu and Kashmir. The article added that China defends the project as it is development-oriented, aimed at improving the lives of the local people.

