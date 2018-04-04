Chinese man traces missing daughter after 24 years

Presents Latest News
Wang Mingqing, a fruit merchant in Chengdu city, had put up a sign about his missing daughter on his car and requested 4,839 passengers he ferried over the past three years to share information about his daughter.

A taxi driver from China’s Sichaun province has been able to find his daughter, who went missing 24 years back, after a DNA test confirmed their relation. Wang Mingqing, a fruit merchant in Chengdu city, was serving customers when his then four-year-old daughter disappeared in January 1994. He filed a police complaint and had been conducting a search on his own.

In 2015, Wang started working as a driver with Didi Chuxing, China’s largest car-hailing company, to broaden his search. “I can meet passengers from everywhere in China, and I can ask them to help find my daughter,” Wang was quoted as saying.

Wang had put up a sign about his missing daughter on his car and requested 4,839 passengers he ferried over the past three years to share information about his daughter. His attempts to search for his daughter was reported by a local paper and the story was subsequently reported by other media. Lin Yuhui, a forensic artist in Shandong Province, created two sketches of how Wang Mingqing’s missing daughter would have looked like in 2017 and circulated them on the social media.

Kang Ying, who lives in Jilin 2,875 kms away, came across the sketches which resembled her and decided to reach out to Wang on March 16. The family then decided to undergo a DNA test. The test reports released Monday confirmed that Kang as Wang’s missing daughter.

