VIDEO: Chinese journalist loses media accreditation for rolling eyes at fellow reporter

At a time when the credibility of media professionals is routinely questioned, a Chinese journalist has taken the internet by storm by publicly expressing her displeasure over questions posed by another reporter, who was standing just beside her.

In a video that has since gone viral, business journalist Liang Xiangyi can be seen rolling her eyes when Zhang Huijun from American Multimedia Television USA posed her “fawning” question to the Chinese official, the New York Times reported. The question was posed to assets chief Xiao Yaqing after the morning session of the National People’s Congress.

As the question stretched on to over 30 seconds, Liang looked at Zhang scrutinisingly before rolling her eyes and turning away in exasperation. The moment, captured by national broadcaster CCTV, spurred a series of memes and gifs leading the government to censor her name on social media. South China Morning Post reported that according to one of her colleagues, Liang’s media accreditation to cover the NPC was revoked.

According to NYT, this is what Zhang asked: “The transformation of the responsibility of supervision for state assets is a topic of universal concern. Therefore, as the director of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, what new moves will you make in 2018? This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Reform and Opening-up Policy, and our country is going to further extend its openness to foreign countries. With General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi proposing the One Belt One Road Initiative, state-owned enterprises have increased investment to countries along the route of One Belt One Road, so how can the overseas assets of state-owned enterprises be effectively supervised to prevent loss of assets? What mechanisms have we introduced so far, and what’s the result of our supervision? Please summarize for us, thank you.”

