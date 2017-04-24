China: Xi Jinping urges restraint on North Korea issue on call with Donald Trump

By: Reuters | Beijing | Published:April 24, 2017 11:34 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that he hopes all sides exercise restraint over the issue of North Korea and that China opposes anything that runs counter to U.N. Security Council resolutions, state media said on Monday.
Xi said during a telephone call with Trump that all sides should avoid doing anything to worsen tensions, state television reported.
