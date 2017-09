US President Donald Trump, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo) US President Donald Trump, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo)

China is focused on solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through talks and peaceful means, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency. Xi also told Trump that China attaches importance to Trump’s visit to China later this year, Xinhua said.

