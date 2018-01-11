Top News
  • China’s Xi Jinping supports progress in inter-Korean talks: Reports

At Tuesday's talks, North Korea said it would attend the Winter Olympics in the South next month, and both sides agreed to resolve problems through dialogue and revive military consultations to avoid accidental conflict.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: January 11, 2018 3:48 pm
xi jinping order to PLA China President Xi Jinping (File/AP photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday welcomed recent progress in inter-Korean talks during a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon’s office said.

Xi said he supported Moon’s stance that the advancement of inter-Korean ties and the denuclearisation of the peninsula should “go in parallel”, the South’s Blue House said in a statement.

