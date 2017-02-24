China’s largest production base for industrial drones under construction

China’s largest production base for industrial drones is under construction in Jiangsu Province and is expected to produce its first UAV in May. China Eagle, a Beijing-based unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) developer, is developing the base.

The production base in Jingjiang economic and technological development zone is expected to produce its first UAV in May. Drones for industrial use have huge prospects in the civilian market. Their use ranges from mapping and aerial inspection to unmanned cargo transport. With an investment of 510 million yuan (USD 74 million), China Eagle’s new production base is designed with an annual production capacity of 5,000 units.