China’s first successful cardiac surgery on HIV-positive patient

An HIV-positive patient for the first time underwent a successful heart surgery in China. The male patient, 58, had cardiac aortic valve calcification problem, which could only be corrected through surgery. “It was China’s first successful heart surgery on an HIV-positive patient,” said Lu Hongzhou, director of the Shanghai Center for AIDS Diagnosis and Treatment.

Watch what else is making news

The male patient, 58, had cardiac aortic valve calcification problem, which could only be corrected through surgery. Sun Xiaoning, a surgeon with Zhongshan Hospital under Fudan University, said after the surgery on January 6, the patient was transferred so that HIV-related complications could be treated.

“There is an occupational risk when operating on HIV-positive patients. Our team was not afraid, it was our obligation,” Sun was quoted as saying by state run Xinhua news agency. Zhu Tongyu, director of the Shanghai Public Health Clinic Centre, said people living with HIV/AIDS are often rejected by hospitals for surgery.

The centre’s AIDS Diagnosis and Treatment Centre has dedicated itself to addressing this difficulty for the past seven years. It was with the help of the centre that the patient was admitted by the hospital. The centre has helped AIDS patients get surgery ranging from orthopaedics, neurosurgery, oncology to ophthalmology.