China’s CGN says Brexit to pose challenges in nuclear cooperation

Great Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union will bring uncertainties to nuclear cooperation among Britain, China and France, an executive at China’s CGN Power Co Ltd said on Friday.

CGN Senior Vice President Zheng Dongshan said at an industry event that Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European regulatory body as part of Brexit would pose challenges, noting that the UK’s regulatory environment would be very different from both France and China with regard to safety.

