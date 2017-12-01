China will not export its development model: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping( AP photo) Chinese President Xi Jinping( AP photo)

President Xi Jinping on Friday said China’s ruling CPC would neither export the Chinese model of development nor import foreign models. “We will not ask other countries to copy the Chinese practice,” Xi said while addressing the opening of a high-level dialogue here between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and political parties from the world over.

Xi, who also heads the CPC, has proposed to develop a new model of party-to-party relations with different political parties of the world in order to seek common ground while shelving differences, and to respect and learn from each another.

Addressing the meeting of leaders of parties from various countries, Xi said the initiative of building a community with a shared future for mankind is being transformed from a concept into action.

The CPC convened the meeting after its once-in-five-years Congress in October which confirmed a second term in office for Xi.

“I’m delighted to see that the friendly cooperation between China and other countries is increasingly expanding and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is gaining support and endorsement from an increasing number of people,” Xi said.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind was first put forth by Xi in 2013.

The CPC has been in regular contact with over 400 political parties and political organisations from more than 160 countries and regions and this “circle of friends” is developing continuously, Xi said.

The CPC also maintains fraternal ties with a number of Indian political parties including the BJP, Congress, and the Left parties.

The ambitious Belt and Road Initiative is the practical step emerging from the concept, Xi said, adding that BRI has become a huge cooperation platform for the concerned countries to realise their common development, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Proposed by Xi in 2013, the BRI aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa via land and maritime routes.

It includes the $ 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to which India has objected as it traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

