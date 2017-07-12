China warships conduct live fire drills in Mediterranean Sea

Chinese Navy is continuously operating in the Mediterranean sea. (Source: AP photo/representational) Chinese Navy is continuously operating in the Mediterranean sea. (Source: AP photo/representational)

China on Tuesday said that its latest-generation warships have conducted live-firing drills in the Mediterranean Sea while on the way to joint exercises with the Russian Navy, news agency PTI reported. The destroyer Hefei, frigate Yuncheng and support ship Luomahu took part in Monday’s drills involving the ship’s deck guns and small arms, according to the defence ministry.

In a bid to rapidly expand its military reach, China has sent ships carrying its military personnel to its first overseas base in Djibouti, Africa. Chinese Navy is continuously operating in the Mediterranean sea and is aided by the construction of naval logistics base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

The ships are scheduled to take part in the “Joint Sea 2017” exercises in waters off the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, an illustration of growing cooperation between the countries’ militaries.

Two naval ships from the southern Chinese port of Zhanjiang departed on Tuesday with personnel to man the facility, which constitutes China’s first overseas military base.

