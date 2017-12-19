China warns of ‘pressure and challenges’ after Trump report 

China’s main official news agency is warning U.S.-Chinese relations will face “more pressure and challenges” following President Donald Trump’s decision to label Beijing a rival. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) China’s main official news agency is warning U.S.-Chinese relations will face “more pressure and challenges” following President Donald Trump’s decision to label Beijing a rival. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

China’s main official news agency warned Tuesday that U.S.-Chinese relations will face “more pressure and challenges” following US President Donald Trump’s decision to label Beijing a rival in a national security report.

The decision reflects a “victory of hardliners” in Trump’s administration, said the Xinhua News Agency on its official microblog. It said Trump’s stance “probably means Chinese-US economic and trade relations will face even more pressure and challenges.”

Trump’s report emphasized economic security and repeated complaints that China steals technology and uses “economic inducements” to persuade other governments to serve its strategic interests.

The Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party, said the report “reflects Washington’s reluctance to accept the reality of China’s rise.”

“Given the huge size and strength China has formed, it is impossible for the United States to restrain China,” said the newspaper, which is known for its nationalistic tone. “As China continues to grow and its influence continues to spill over, this is the root cause of Washington’s anxiety.”

A statement by the Chinese Embassy in Washington called on the US government to discard “old thinking.”

“The Chinese side is willing to coexist peacefully with all countries of the world including the United States on the basis of mutual respect,” said the statement. However, it added, “the United States should also adapt and accept China’s development.”

