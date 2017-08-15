China Vice Premier Wang Yang in Nepal, Doklam on agenda

Wang Yang is on a three-day visit to Nepal. Wang Yang is on a three-day visit to Nepal.

China Vice Premier Wang Yang, who arrived here on a three-day official visit heading a 21-member delegation, is likely to take Nepal into confidence on the Doklam issue, official sources said. Yang flew down to Nepal from Pakistan where he was the chief guest at the official celebrations of the 70th Independence Day.

Highly-placed sources said the Chinese side would take Nepal into confidence and it is expected that the country would maintain a neutral stance if the standoff between India and China escalates into a conflict.

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and in-charge of foreign affairs K B Mahara had last week said that Nepal was in favour of the hostilities being resolved through dialogue and that it will remain neutral to the standoff.

Yang will meet Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and other senior authorities during his visit. The Chinese Vice Premier will inaugurate the construction of the erstwhile nine-storey Royal Palace, which China had pledged to rebuild after it was devastated by the earthquake in April 2015, official sources said.

