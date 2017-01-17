China to strengthen protection of intellectual property rights

China’s invention patent ownership will increase from 6.3 per 10,000 people in 2015 to 12 per 10,000 in 2020. China’s invention patent ownership will increase from 6.3 per 10,000 people in 2015 to 12 per 10,000 in 2020.

China will strengthen the protection and use of intellectual property rights, an official said on Tuesday amid global concerns over cheap imitations violating copyrights. Gan Shaoning, deputy director of the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), said that the guideline, issued by the State Council, specified the goals and major tasks for the development of intellectual property during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).

According to the plan, China will improve rules and regulations related to intellectual property rights in newly-emerged fields including Internet Plus, e-commerce and big data.

China’s invention patent ownership will increase from 6.3 per 10,000 people in 2015 to 12 per 10,000 in 2020. Intellectual property royalties earned abroad will rise from USD 4.44 billion in 2015 to USD 10 billion in 2020, according to the plan.

The plan also put forward seven major areas for improving intellectual property, including the legal system, protection of intellectual property rights, quality and benefits, industrial upgrading, and international cooperation and exchanges.