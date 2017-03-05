China to strengthen defences, no word on budget

China’s military build-up has rattled nerves around the region, particularly because it has taken an increasingly assertive stance in its territorial disputes in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and over Taiwan, which China claims as its own. China’s military build-up has rattled nerves around the region, particularly because it has taken an increasingly assertive stance in its territorial disputes in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and over Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

China pledged more support to its military on Sunday including strengthening maritime and air defences amid efforts to safeguard sovereignty, but unusually did not give spending figures for 2017 despite promises of transparency. Parliament’s spokeswoman said on Saturday defence spending for this year would rise about 7 percent, though provided no other details.

However, the actual defence spending target for this year was not included in the country’s budget released at the opening of parliament’s annual session on Sunday, as it has been in previous years. “We will support efforts to deepen the reform of national defence and the armed forces, with the aim of building a solid defence and strong armed forces that are commensurate with China’s international standing and are suited to our national security and development interests,” the budget report said.

It did not elaborate. State news agency Xinhua also did not report the figure. The Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear why the number was not released. China has repeatedly said its defence spending is transparent. Last year, with the economy slowing, the defence budget recorded its lowest increase in six years, 7.6 percent, the first single-digit rise since 2010, following a nearly unbroken two-decade run of double-digit increases.

“We will strengthen maritime and air defence as well as border controls and ensure the important operations related to countering terrorism, safeguarding stability, international peacekeeping and providing escorts on the high seas as well organised,” he said. “We will boost military training and preparedness, so as to ensure that the sovereignty, security, and development interests are resolutely and effectively safeguarded.”

The defence budget figure for last year, 954.35 billion yuan ($138.40 billion), likely understates its investment, according to diplomats, though the number is closely watched around the region and in Washington for clues to China’s intentions. A 7 percent rise for this year based on last year’s budget would bring the figure to 1.02 trillion yuan, still only a quarter or so of the US defence budget.

The White House has proposed a 10 percent increase in military spending to $603 billion, even though the United States has wound down major wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and is already the world’s pre-eminent military power. There were calls last week for China to announce a commensurate rise in defence spending for this year.

“As far as our development is concerned, defence spending is not enough,” Wang Ning, commander the paramilitary People’s Armed Police, told reporters on the sidelines of parliament. “Such a large country is facing so many security issues.”