China to build new scientific observation station in Tibet

China will build a new observation station in Tibet to assist research and monitoring of the ecological system in the southeast of the autonomous region.

The station, which will cover 2,600 square meters, is expected to be constructed in October in Deshing village of Metok County, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said on Thursday.

“Rich in bio-diversity, Metok plays a special role in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau ecosystem,” said Zhu Liping, researcher with CAS’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Research Institute.

According to Zhu, the Metok station will be mainly used for observing vegetation, glaciers, lakes and atmosphere on the plateau, researching and monitoring its bio-diversity and impacts on climate change.

So far, the CAS has set up permanent observation stations in lake Namtso, the Nyingchi area and Mount Everest known locally as Qomolangma, and formed a relatively complete observation network monitoring atmosphere and environment of the plateau, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

